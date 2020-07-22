Liverpool Legend Warns Chelsea of Reds’ Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol feels Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will not be able to stop his former side from scoring during this evening, as he believes the Reds will be at the top of their game after their abysmal performance against Arsenal.



Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield as the Blues continue their pursuit of a Champions League spot finish.













The Reds' loss against Arsenal meant Klopp's side lost the opportunity to break Manchester City’s Premier League record for the highest points.



However, Reds great Nicol feels his former side will be at the top of their game against the Blues as they will want to make sure they do not make the same mistake in consecutive games.





Nicol stressed Chelsea will not be able to stop Liverpool from scoring as he feels the duo of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson will act as a rock at the back after their individual errors against the Gunners.







“Unfortunately for Chelsea, two of Liverpool’s most important players had an absolute stinker [against Arsenal] in Van Dijk and Alisson”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“The only thing you know is that the two of them are going to be as concentrated as its possible to be and they are going to be at the top of everybody around them to make sure they are as well so I think that will go against Chelsea.





“I don’t see Chelsea stopping Liverpool scoring, and Van Dijk and Alisson are absolutely [superb at the back].



“They don’t want to be embarrassed again, they are going to be at the top of their game and that is bad news for Chelsea.”



Liverpool will be handed the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday, with the Reds still having one more place to visit, with a trip to St. James’ Park still on the schedule for Sunday as they look to cap off their season on a bright note.

