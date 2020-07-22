Marcelo Bielsa Stresses Leeds United Star’s Off Pitch Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the value to Gaetano Berardi not just on the pitch, but off it too, and admits he has on occasion asked the Swiss for advice.



The 31-year-old, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season, picked up a serious knee injury in the 3-1 win against Derby County on Sunday.













It is unclear how long Berardi could be sidelined for, but he may miss all next season and question marks remain over whether he will stay at Elland Road given his contractual situation.



Bielsa is a big fan of Berardi though and admits that off the pitch he is important to the club, while being keen not to downplay his performances on it.





Bielsa went on to add that even he sometimes goes to Berardi to ask for the 31-year-old's opinion when he is in doubt.







"Berardi, for all of us, he’s an example", Bielsa said in a press conference.



"Don’t think the fact I say he is an example, I don’t value his football ability. The 30 minutes he played in the last match was one for the best displays he had in two years.





"In the social life of the team, he is very important and I imagine Berardi is the person you ask what we should do. Sometimes I considered asking him when I had doubts.



"Of course, my job is to make decisions and I had more doubt than certainty. More than once I had this feeling to take advice from him."



Leeds secured the signing of Berardi from Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria in the summer of 2014; he initially signed a two-year contract.

