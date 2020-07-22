Motherwell Star Not Surprised By Former Team-mate’s West Ham Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson insists that it does not surprise him to see his former team-mate Cedric Kipre being linked with Premier League side West Ham United.



The 21-year-old Wigan Athletic man has impressed with his performances this term, featuring in as many as 35 Championship games for the Latics, who he joined from Motherwell in 2018.













His performances have not gone unnoticed, with West Ham now linked with holding an interest in snapping the defender up.



And 32-year-old goalkeeper, a former team-mate of Kipre, believes that the link is nothing unusual given his level of performances, not only for Wigan now, but also for Motherwell, in spite of him being still young.





“I’m not surprised Cedric’s been linked with a move to West Ham", Carson was quoted as saying by Motherwell Times.







“He was great for us, you could see he had all the attributes."



Carson admits that being a young player at Fir Park meant there was inconsistency about Kipre, but is clear that the defender has always had the tools to go to the top of the game.





“But Cedric had ups and downs in his first year with us as well.



"He was raw, he was rash at times, he got a lot of sendings off.



“Everything didn’t go smooth for him but you just saw he had all the tools to become whatever he wanted to be."



Kipre completed a full season at Motherwell before Wigan swooped to take him back south of the border; he started his senior career at Leicester City, but was released in 2017.

