22/07/2020 - 22:38 BST

My Relationship With Pep Guardiola Is Good – Leroy Sane

 




Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has insisted that he did not fall out with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and claims they continue to have a good relationship.

Sane eventually left Manchester City this summer for Bayern Munich after the transfer saga played out between the player and the two clubs for over a year.  


 



The 24-year-old is back in Germany after spending four years at Manchester City, where he won two league titles, an FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

There were suggestions that he had a falling out with Guardiola that contributed to him wanting to leave Manchester City, but Sane refuted the claims and stressed that their relationship remains good.
 


He is grateful towards Guardiola for improving him as a player over the last four years and admits that the Manchester City manager’s emphasis on tactics helped him.



“Our relationship is good”, the winger told German magazine Sport Bild.

“There was never a point where one was tired of the other. I am grateful for everything he taught me.
 


“Pep Guardiola helped me to reach a very high level.

"He is very meticulous, he wants to improve the players every day.

"He is persistent when it comes to tactics but that is a positive, it helped me.

“We even lived in the same building and often saw each other.”

Sane scored 39 goals and registered 45 assists in 135 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions.
 