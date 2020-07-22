XRegister
22/07/2020 - 19:16 BST

Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Anfield.  

The Reds will be presented the Premier League trophy at full-time and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for the celebrations not to be impacted by a loss on home turf. 
 

 



Klopp's side lost at Arsenal in their last Premier League game and the German tactician has not lost back to back league games since 2015, with former club Borussia Dortmund.

The earlier league fixture between the two teams this season saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners.
 


Klopp picks Alisson in goal for tonight's game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez provide the centre-back pairing, while in midfield Klopp goes with Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the attack.



If Klopp wants to influence the game off the bench he has options, including Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones
 