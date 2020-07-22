Niko Kovac Keen For Luka Jovic Reunion

Follow @insidefutbol





Niko Kovac is interested in taking Leicester City target Luka Jovic to Monaco during the summer transfer window.



Monaco confirmed the appointment of Kovac as their new coach earlier this week and the Croatian has already been working on transfer targets for the upcoming window.













The Monaco coach wants to strengthen their forward line this summer and has been considering a number of players who could boost the Ligue 1 giants’ attack.



And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Kovac is interested in landing Jovic, who he coached at Eintracht Frankfurt.





Real Madrid are looking to offload the striker after he has had a miserable first season in Spain where he has scored just two goals.







The Monaco coach still has faith in the Serbian, who regularly hit the back of the net during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.



He grabbed 27 goals across all competitions in the season prior to his Real Madrid move.





A move to England has also been mooted, with Leicester City claimed to be keen on taking him to the King Power Stadium this summer.

