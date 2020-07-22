XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

22/07/2020 - 22:49 BST

Niko Kovac Keen For Luka Jovic Reunion

 




Niko Kovac is interested in taking Leicester City target Luka Jovic to Monaco during the summer transfer window.

Monaco confirmed the appointment of Kovac as their new coach earlier this week and the Croatian has already been working on transfer targets for the upcoming window.  


 



The Monaco coach wants to strengthen their forward line this summer and has been considering a number of players who could boost the Ligue 1 giants’ attack.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Kovac is interested in landing Jovic, who he coached at Eintracht Frankfurt.
 


Real Madrid are looking to offload the striker after he has had a miserable first season in Spain where he has scored just two goals.



The Monaco coach still has faith in the Serbian, who regularly hit the back of the net during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He grabbed 27 goals across all competitions in the season prior to his Real Madrid move.
 


A move to England has also been mooted, with Leicester City claimed to be keen on taking him to the King Power Stadium this summer.
 