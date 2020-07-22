XRegister
22/07/2020 - 18:31 BST

Pascal Struijk Plays – Leeds United Team vs Charlton Athletic Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic side to Elland Road for a Championship fixture this evening.  

Marcelo Bielsa's side have now sealed the Championship title and booked automatic promotion to the Premier League, meaning they have nothing but pride to play for tonight, unlike Charlton, who are still scrapping to remain in the division; they are only outside the drop zone on goal difference. 
 

 



Bielsa has been clear though that his side will treat the competition with respect and the Argentine is putting a team out to win all three points.

He remains without midfield pair Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw. Kiko Casilla is not in the matchday squad.
 


In goal Leeds go with Illan Meslier, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. Liam Cooper and Ben White slot into central defence, while Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich will look to control midfield. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski support Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, with options available that include Ian Poveda and Tyler Roberts.
 


Leeds United Team vs Charlton Athletic

Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Casey, Stevens, Shackleton, Bogusz, Poveda, Roberts
 