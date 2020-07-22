Roma Have Date In Mind To Complete Chris Smalling Swoop By

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are keen to push a deal over the line to sign Chris Smalling permanently from Manchester United by the start of next month.



Smalling joined Roma on loan last summer and has been rated as one of the defenders in Serie A this season through the sheer weight of his performances.













After just a few months, Roma made it clear that they wanted to sign Smalling on a permanent deal, but negotiations between Manchester United the Serie A giants have been fraught.



Manchester United have refused to do any deal below the €20m mark and so far, Roma have not been able to present with an offer that would satisfy the Premier League giants.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are eyeing completing a deal to sign Smalling on a permanent contract from Manchester United by 3rd August.







Roma want to name Smalling in their Europa League squad and that date is the last day to submit their squad to UEFA.



The two clubs are expected to hold talks next week and Roma are hopeful that an agreement could be reached.





Smalling, who wants to stay at Roma, is slated to return to England after featuring in the last game of their Serie A season against SPAL tonight.

