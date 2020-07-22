Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Manchester United in the Premier League this evening.



David Moyes has all but led his men to survival in the top flight this season and just a point would make absolutely certain that the Hammers cannot go down.













West Ham have won their last two games on the bounce, beating Watford 3-1 and Norwich City 4-0, and Moyes will want the impressive form to continue this evening.



The visitors to Old Trafford continue to be without winger Robert Snodgrass.





Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in central defence he puts his trust in Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop. Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek will look to boss midfield against Manchester United, while in attack, Jarrod Bowen supports Michail Antonio.







If the West Ham manager wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Sebastien Haller and Jack Wilshere.





West Ham United Team vs Manchester United



Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Masuaku, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Coventry, Haller, Lanzini

