We Want To Relive Leeds United Heydays In Top Flight – Whites Star

Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier is relishing some truly big games at Elland Road in the Premier League next season and wants the Whites to thrive in the top flight.



The Whites were elevated to the top flight on Friday after nearest challengers West Brom dropped points against Huddersfield Town, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men then secured the Championship title on Saturday after Brentford lost to Stoke City.













Meslier replaced Whites’ number 1 Kiko Casilla between the sticks following the Spaniard’s suspension and has since kept six clean sheets in nine league outings for the newly minted champions.



The 20-year-old has revealed that his team earning promotion is a dream come true and added that he is eagerly waiting to go up against world class opponents in the top flight of English football.





Meslier is now hoping to roll back the years at Leeds, with the goalkeeper looking for the Whites to first survive and then thrive in the Premier League.







He is expected to be signed permanently by Leeds from Lorient within days.



“[My agent] Yvon Pouliquen wishes the best for me and it is the case we were able to make the right decisions, even when it was not easy, but when we see the results with this promotion to the Premier League, it is almost a dream come true”, Meslier told French daily Ouest-France.



“Great players will arrive in Leeds to play in the Premier League, world stars.



“I hope to experience great things with this club.



“Already, we will aim to survive, but here we would like to relive the heydays of Leeds and all those epic things the club have been remembered for."



Meslier will be hoping for a chance to continue to be Leeds' number 1 in the Premier League next season.

