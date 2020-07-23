Chris Smalling Pushing For Permanent Roma Move

Follow @insidefutbol





England defender Chris Smalling is pressing Manchester United to work out an agreement to sell him to Roma this summer.



Smalling has enjoyed his loan stint at Roma this season and has been rated by some as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A.













He is now keen to continue his stay at Roma rather than return to Manchester United, however there is no agreement yet.



In ten days’ time, the defender is scheduled to return to England but Roma want to work out an agreement to sign him before they have to submit their Europa League squad next month.





Roma have sought help from Smalling to end the impasse and according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the defender has put pressure on Manchester United to move forward with the negotiations.







The 30-year-old has pressed Manchester United to work out a fee with Roma in order for him to move to the Serie A giants on a permanent contract.



For the moment, Roma are prepared to offer only around €14m, which falls short of Manchester United’s asking price.





Manchester United have revised their demands from €25m to €20m but are unwilling to drop the price further.

