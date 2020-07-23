Dortmund Sporting Director Concedes Action Needed If Man Utd Target Jadon Sancho Goes

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has indicated that the club are preparing for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s potential departure.



Sancho has been linked with potentially leaving Dortmund and returning to England, with Manchester United the only club in the race to sign the winger this summer.













The 20-year-old is Manchester United’s top transfer target and the club are prepared to go all-in for him once they confirm Champions League football for next season.



But for the moment, they are unwilling to meet Dortmund’s €120m asking price and have been working on convincing the Bundesliga giants to come down from their financial demands.





Dortmund though are already planning for the possibility that Sancho will depart.







The Dortmund sporting director told German magazine Kicker: “If Jadon leaves, there is a need for action.”



Dortmund are said to have identified Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica as a potential replacement for Sancho.





The club are keen to thrash out the winger’s future before the squad reassemble for pre-season training on 10th August.

