Dortmund Sporting Director Concedes Action Needed If Man Utd Target Jadon Sancho Goes
Follow @insidefutbol
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has indicated that the club are preparing for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s potential departure.
Sancho has been linked with potentially leaving Dortmund and returning to England, with Manchester United the only club in the race to sign the winger this summer.
The 20-year-old is Manchester United’s top transfer target and the club are prepared to go all-in for him once they confirm Champions League football for next season.
But for the moment, they are unwilling to meet Dortmund’s €120m asking price and have been working on convincing the Bundesliga giants to come down from their financial demands.
Dortmund though are already planning for the possibility that Sancho will depart.
The Dortmund sporting director told German magazine Kicker: “If Jadon leaves, there is a need for action.”
Dortmund are said to have identified Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica as a potential replacement for Sancho.
The club are keen to thrash out the winger’s future before the squad reassemble for pre-season training on 10th August.
- Q1 : In which year did Luis Suarez move to Europe?
- 2006
- 2007
- 2008
- Q2 : And Suarez's first club in European football was?
- Ajax
- Lierse
- Groningen
- Q3 : How much did Ajax pay to sign Suarez?
- €5m
- €7.5m
- €8.8m
- Q4 : Suarez helped Uruguay to win the Copa America, but in what year?
- 2009
- 2010
- 2011
- Q5 : How many Premier League goals did he score in his first full season at Liverpool?
- 11
- 14
- 19
- Q6 : In what city was Suarez born?
- Montevideo
- Melo
- Salto
- Q7 : In the 2009/10 campaign, how many Eredivisie goals did Suarez score?
- 34
- 35
- 36
- Q8 : Which Chelsea player did Suarez bite in April 2013?
- Branislav Ivanovic
- John Terry
- Petr Cech
- Q9 : On 2nd March 2013, who did Suarez score a hat-trick against?
- Aston Villa
- Norwich City
- Wigan Athletic
- Q10 : How many per cent of Liverpool's Premier League goals in 2012/13 did Suarez score?
- 32%
- 36%
- 40%
Pages
Meta
© Copyright insidefutbol.com 2007-2020