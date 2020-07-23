Former Leeds United Boss Back In Business With Panama Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has been picked as the new coach of the Panama national team, with a view to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.



Christiansen, a former Barcelona payer, is known in England for being the manager at Leeds for eight months in the 2017/18 season.













The Dane was sacked in February 2018 after a run of poor results and was succeeded by Paul Heckingbottom, who only lasted until the end of the season.



Since then Christiansen had one more spell as coach, in the Belgian second division at Union SG, but only lasted a season at the club.





Panama have confirmed that the 47-year-old has been picked as the coach, with the goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in two years’ time, and they will now finalise the contractual details.







Panama, who are currently placed 81st in the FIFA rankings, will compete in the World Cup qualifiers for the CONCACAF region, which also includes regional superpowers the United States and Mexico.



The Central American country will hope that Christiansen can work his magic and lead the side into the World Cup finals.





They featured in the World Cup for the first time in Russia 2018 and were drawn in Group G, alongside Belgium, England and Tunisia.

