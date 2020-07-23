He’s Great Defender – Rangers Star Expecting New Boy To Add To Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster George Edmundson feels the arrival of Calvin Bassey from Premier League side Leicester City will prove good for competition amongst the players who play in the same position, including himself.



Bassey joined the Gers this summer from Premier League side Leicester after penning a four-year contract with the Glasgow-based club.













The youngster, who can be deployed either at left-back or centre-back, will now provide competition for the rest of the players who currently play in that spot.



Gers talent Edmundson revealed Bassey has been training with the first-team, with the players getting a peek at the Englishman’s talent.





Edmundson stressed Bassey’s arrival signals competition for the players who naturally occupy the left side of defence, and he admitted it is a good thing for himself and Bassey as they can now push each other for the starting berth at the club.







“He’s a good lad and he has been with us a couple of weeks now”, Edmundson told the club’s official matchday programme.



“He’s a great defender who likes to get stuck in as the fans will see. I’m sure. It’s good for competition.





“At a club like this you are always going to have competition for sure, so he will push me and I will push him and I am sure he will do the same for all the other lads in the same position.”



Bassey did not make a single first-team appearance at his previous club Leicester, but will look to quickly change that at Ibrox as he kicks on with his development.

