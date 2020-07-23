I Have No Doubt – Fitness Coach Working With Leeds United Target Mauricio Isla Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish physical trainer Miguel Gandia has revealed that Mauricio Isla is in peak physical condition, amid the full-back being linked with newly promoted English side Leeds United.



Isla, who plays as a right-back for Chile, is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce in June.













The 32-year-old is claimed to have offers on his table from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, Spain’s Real Betis and Leeds United.



Isla is currently training with Gandia at Camilo Cano Sports City and the veteran trainer has revealed his view that the full-back is in peak physical condition.





Gandia, who is working closely with Isla, gave a glowing assessment of the full-back and stressed that the Chilean’s professionalism and dedication gives him the edge to perform.







“His enthusiasm, his work capacity, his mental strength and his competitiveness make him a player who I have no doubt can compete at the first level in La Liga in Spain”, Gandia was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.



“His level of commitment in training is excellent. We work every day in the gym and then go to the pitch. Most of the training tasks are with the ball.





“Mauricio came in excellent shape. He is a great professional who takes great care of his diet and rest.



“It is very specific and individual work for the player. The fitness coach works, but always towards to the football.



“There are situations of strength, sequences and intermittent resistance. As close as possible to matches. These are efforts that will later be found in the matches of the competition [he plays in]."



If Isla does make the move to Leeds then he would be expected to slot into Marcelo Bielsa's physically demanding style of play.



Isla has earned 115 caps for his country and was part of the Chile side that won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

