Leeds United Set To Wrap Up Permanent Transfer Today

Leeds United are set to complete a deal to sign Illan Meslier from Lorient on a permanent contract later today, according to The Athletic.



The Whites signed the young goalkeeper on loan from Lorient last summer and reserved an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.













The Frenchman got his opportunity to impress when Kiko Casilla received an extended ban for racially abusing Charlton's Jonathan Leko.



And the young goalkeeper has not disappointed as he played in ten of Leeds’ last eleven league games and provided stability in goal as the Whites won the Championship.





And he has done enough to make Leeds move to sign him on a permanent deal from Lorient.







Leeds are claimed to be close to making the move permanent and are expected to get the Meslier deal over the line later today.



The Whites will pay a fee of around £5m and Meslier will sign a three-year deal at Leeds in the coming hours.





The Frenchman conceded just four goals and kept seven clean sheets in the ten league games for Leeds this season.

