Leicester Shambles Defensively – Former Premier League Star Expects Man Utd To Seal Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Steve Nicol has insisted that he sees very little reason to believe Leicester City will beat Manchester United on Sunday.



A draw would be enough for Manchester United to seal a spot in the top four on the last day of the campaign and book their return to next season’s Champions League.













But Leicester need the three points to reach the Champions League and Brendan Rodgers’ side have seen a major downturn in form in the second half of the campaign.



They have just one win in their last four games, and the Foxes have also been dealing with major injuries, with three of their regular back four on the sidelines and chief creative midfielder James Maddison also out.





Nicol feels the game is perfectly set up for Manchester United to just play on the counter attack and pick off Leicester’s injury-stricken defence to book their return to next season’s Champions League.







The former defender said on ESPN FC: “If ever a game was set up for this United team it is Leicester having to come out and win the game.



“Leicester defensively are an absolute shambles. Three of the back four are going to be missing again, so I don’t see how they keep a clean sheet.





“Man United don’t have to go there and get after it. They will keep a good shape, they are decent at the back and they will just pick them off.



“[Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and [Mason] Greenwood will have energy in this game and I think they will just break on them for fun.



“I think this game could be over pretty early as well, particularly with no crowd.



“If Leicester had a crowd I might be thinking along different lines. There is no crowd, no defence and no point.”



Manchester United and Leicester could play out a draw and both qualify for the Champions League if Chelsea lose to Wolves at home on Sunday.

