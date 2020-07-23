Manchester United – Leeds United Star Picks Out Most Anticipated Premier League Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has revealed that the club and city are ready to resume heated hostilities with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League next season.



The Whites wasted no time in sealing promotion to the Premier League and wrapping up the Championship title after the league restarted, and lifted the trophy on Wednesday night.













Leeds’ return to the Premier League has been widely welcomed and they are expected to add colour to next season with their presence and Marcelo Bielsa’s unwavering philosophy.



But Leeds' players and fans are also waiting to resume their hostility with Manchester United, who Klich described as one of the eternal rivals of the club despite it not being a conventional derby game.





The Leeds midfielder told Przeglad Sportowy: “It is not a classic derby, but the games against Manchester United [are what Leeds are waiting for].







“It is an eternal rivalry. The cities are just an hour’s drive.”



Leeds will also have a local Yorkshire derby to play when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League next season.





They have old wounds to heal as the Blades beat them to promotion last season at the tail end of the Championship campaign.



“And the second derby but of a smaller calibre is between west Yorkshire, where Leeds is located, and south Yorkshire or Sheffield United", Klich added.



“A stone’s throw from us.”



Leeds fans are now eagerly waiting to see the fixture list for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

