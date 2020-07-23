Neil Warnock Wants To Stay On As Middlesbrough Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Warnock is keen on staying on as Middlesbrough manager after successfully helping them to survive in the Championship this season, according to Sky Sports News.



Middlesbrough turned to the old hand to rescue their season in June after they sacked Jonathan Woodgate with just eight league games left in the campaign.













The club were just outside the relegation zone on goal difference and the 71-year-old was brought in to make sure they survived in the second tier of English football.



Warnock managed to keep Boro afloat and they went on to finish 17th in the league table, but his contract is up at the end of the month.





He is set for talks with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson today and he is keen to continue at the club as their manager next season as well.







The veteran could be confident that he will get an offer of an extension after he successfully kept them away from being relegated to League One.



Warnock has even started identifying targets for the summer transfer window and is interested in snaring striker Kieffer Moore from Wigan.





It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough are prepared to put their faith in a manager who has major experience of earning promotion to the Premier League.

