No Liverpool Bid For Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have yet to make an offer for Thiago Alcantara.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been strongly linked with wanting to take Thiago to Anfield this summer.











The former Borussia Dortmund coach is a firm fan of the Spanish midfielder and Bayern Munich are willing to sell for the right price.



It has been claimed in some quarters that Liverpool have lodged a bid for Thiago, however according to German magazine Sport Bild, that is not the case.





Liverpool have so far made no bids for Thiago.







A figure of €30m had been mooted as a possible deal price, but Bayern Munich will not accept such a proposal.



They risk losing Thiago for nothing next summer when his contract expires, but are determined he will not leave for less than his valuation this summer.





Manchester United have also been linked with holding an interest in signing Thiago.

