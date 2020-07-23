None Of This Happens Without Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is of the view that his side’s promotion would not have been possible without Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants ultimately won the Championship at a canter with a ten-point lead at the top and will be returning to the Premier League after a 16-year exile out of the top flight of English football.













The current crop of Leeds players are likely to go down in the history of the club and Forshaw admits that the squad have the perfect recipe of hard work, talent and a coaching staff who pushed them to the limit.



The midfielder told LUTV when asked what makes the team special: “Hardworking, honest – they are the fundamentals. A lot of talent, a lot of young talent and mixed with the guidance of the manager and the staff.





“It was just a perfect recipe at the end.”







Bielsa has been the toast of English football this season and a street in Leeds has already been named after him for his contribution.



The Leeds players have not stopped praising his coaching over the last two years and Forshaw thinks that none of the success would have been possible without the Argentine.





“This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for him.



“His methods and what he has done since he came in have been unbelievable.



"He has been a joy to work with.”



Leeds are set to sit down with Bielsa for talks to extend his stay and the club are hopeful that the Argentine will agree to start their journey in the Premier League.

