Southampton Close In On Snapping Up La Liga Defender

Southampton are closing in on the signature of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu but a deal will not be complete until the season ends, according to the Daily Echo.



Salisu has been heavily linked with a move to the south coast this summer and the Saints have been tracking the player.













The defender has a £10.9m release clause in his Real Valladolid contract and Southampton are expected to trigger it.



And the club have been making good progress over talks with the player’s representatives and a deal is expected to be done.





But Southampton are unlikely to make the decisive move until the season ends on Sunday, when they take Sheffield United at home.







It could take another week from the end of the season for Southampton to take the deal over the line to sign Salisu.



The Ghanaian has featured 32 times in La Liga this season and has scored once in the campaign.





Ralph Hasenhuttl has been keen to strengthen his side’s defence and Salisu appears to be the man the club are close to signing.

