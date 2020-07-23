Technically I’m A Lot Better – Rangers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back George Edmundson believes he has refined his attributes at Ibrox under the guidance of the coaches at the club and stressed they have all helped him in many aspects of the game.



Edmundson, 22, has been at Ibrox since the summer of 2019 when he made the move from English fourth division side Oldham Athletic.













The move has been a step up for the English defender as he has since featured in European competition for the Gers, playing against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen.



The talented centre-back stressed he has improved upon his attributes thanks to the coaches at the club and he admitted they have been a massive help in his growth as a player.





Edmundson also highlighted advice he received from manager Steven Gerrard and coach Tom Culshaw, who has been helping him to hone his skills and coaching him through the process.







“I feel like where I have come from, the style of football is similar but especially playing in the Europa League. I feel like I have really come on”, Edmundson said via Rangers' matchday programme.



“I’ve become a lot quicker, sharper and technically a lot better. The coaches here have been massive for me in achieving that.





“The gaffer is always telling you little things you need to improve on as is Tom Culshaw, and also, as I spend a lot of time on the pitch with him, Connor Goldson has been huge for me.



“He has always been there and you can talk to him through the games.



"He coaches me through and leads me through many of the games.



"He has been another massive part for my game.”



Edmundson has clocked four Europa League appearances for the Gers and will be looking to feature again in early August when the side try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Bayer Leverkusen.



