We Don’t Realise It Now – Leeds United Star On Feat Whites Have Achieved

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has conceded that he and his team-mates are unlikely to fully realise the gravity of their achievements this season until they retire and look back on their careers.



The Yorkshire giants celebrated winning the Championship with a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening and are set to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League next season.













Bamford is aware of the fact that he and his Leeds team-mates will go down in the history of the club due to their achievement in getting them back to the top flight of English football.



However, he feels the gravity of their achievement is yet to sink in and he believes it is unlikely to happen any time soon.





Bamford conceded that most of the players will not realise the greatness of their achievement until they retire and look back at what they did this season for Leeds the club and the city.







The striker told LUTV: “To be honest, I don’t think we realise how much we have achieved.



“Obviously here it has been 16 years of heartache and we have managed to bring it back and people say we are going to go down in history.





“But I think it is one of them we won't realise until we probably retire, what kind of feat we have achieved.



“I am proud, the lads are proud and it has been a long season but we have achieved it.”



Marcelo Bielsa has been unwavering in his support for Bamford this season even when he was struggling for form up front during parts of the campaign.

