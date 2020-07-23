We’ll Need To Make Lots of Good Decisions – Mikel Arteta On Taking Arsenal Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that the club will have to make a number of good decisions in the next few months to recover from the current season’s debacle.



The north London club are currently tenth in the league table and will not finish higher than eighth even if they win against Watford on the last day of the season on Sunday.













Arsenal’s only way back into Europe next season is winning the FA Cup at the end of the month and Arteta conceded that they absolutely deserve to be where they are in the league table.



He is hopeful that they will be able to improve next season and work towards taking Arsenal back to amongst the higher echelons of the Premier League as soon as possible.





But the Arsenal manager admitted that it can only be achieved if the club as a collective make the right decisions ahead of the new campaign.







Asked if it feels strange to see Arsenal in tenth and how long will it take the club to get back towards the top, Arteta said in a press conference: “I don't think the league table lies at the end of 10 months with 38 games.



“How long? Hopefully next season it will be very different. We have a beautiful challenge, a very demanding challenge but a beautiful challenge, ahead of us.





"We have to put this right, we have to bring this club back to where it belongs which is with the top teams in the country.



“In order to do that we have to make a lot of good decisions."



Arteta’s side lost to Aston Villa this week and it remains to be seen whether he decides to rest his best players on Sunday with a view to the FA Cup final.

