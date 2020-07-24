XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

24/07/2020 - 10:28 BST

Aitor Karanka Keen For Birmingham City Assurances

 




Aitor Karanka has demanded assurances from Birmingham City over their ambition and long-term vision before he considers becoming their new manager, according to the Sun.

The 46-year-old has emerged as Birmingham City’s top managerial target after a disappointing season where they narrowly escaped relegation from the Championship.  


 



Pep Clotet left the club earlier in the month by mutual agreement even though he was set to step down at the end of the campaign.

Karanka, who previously earned promoted to the Premier League with Middlesbrough, is in talks with Birmingham City, but he has not made any decision.
 


It has been claimed that the Spaniard has demanded certain iron-clad assurance from the club before he considers becoming their new manager.



The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss wants to know the ambition of the club and whether they would be prepared to implement a long term vision.

Karanka, who has been out of work since last year, does not want to quickly take a decision on his next managerial stint.
 


The 46-year-old is prepared to wait for the right opportunity to come along if he does not feel convinced about Birmingham City.
 