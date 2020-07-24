Arsenal’s History Attracted Me – William Saliba

Follow @insidefutbol





Teenage defender William Saliba has insisted that Arsenal’s stature and history were enough to convince him to move to the Gunners.



Arsenal beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Saliba from Saint-Etienne last summer in a deal worth €30m.













The Frenchman spent the season on loan at his former club and is now geared up the wear the Arsenal colours from the 2021/22 campaign.



Saliba admits that it was easy to be tempted to Arsenal because of the legacy left great French players such as Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.





He is aware that Arsenal are no longer at the top of English football but insisted that the club’s history and stature were good enough to convince him to join the north London club.







Saliba told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I got hooked for Arsenal from the start. Many French players have been there.



“Arsenal have not been in top form over the last two to three years, but like Saint-Etienne, the badge, the history and their fans made me want them.





“Arsenal are a crush. The vibe they give off speaks to me. I had no hesitation.



“I will discover another world.”



Arsenal have big hopes from Saliba, who is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in French football.



The Gunners will be hoping that the youngster will develop into one of the cornerstones of their team in the next decade.

