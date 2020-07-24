XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

24/07/2020 - 10:55 BST

Arsenal’s History Attracted Me – William Saliba

 




Teenage defender William Saliba has insisted that Arsenal’s stature and history were enough to convince him to move to the Gunners.

Arsenal beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Saliba from Saint-Etienne last summer in a deal worth €30m.  


 



The Frenchman spent the season on loan at his former club and is now geared up the wear the Arsenal colours from the 2021/22 campaign.

Saliba admits that it was easy to be tempted to Arsenal because of the legacy left great French players such as Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.
 


He is aware that Arsenal are no longer at the top of English football but insisted that the club’s history and stature were good enough to convince him to join the north London club.



Saliba told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I got hooked for Arsenal from the start. Many French players have been there.

“Arsenal have not been in top form over the last two to three years, but like Saint-Etienne, the badge, the history and their fans made me want them.
 


“Arsenal are a crush. The vibe they give off speaks to me. I had no hesitation.

“I will discover another world.”

Arsenal have big hopes from Saliba, who is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in French football.

The Gunners will be hoping that the youngster will develop into one of the cornerstones of their team in the next decade.
 