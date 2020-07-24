Atletico Madrid Calm Over Future Of Jan Oblak Despite Chelsea Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are calm about the speculation surrounding Chelsea target Jan Oblak’s future at the club and are not expecting to lose him this summer.



Oblak missed out on the Ricardo Zamora Trophy, the goalkeeper of the year accolade in La Liga, for the first time in five years this season, to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.













The Spaniard is considered to be one of the best in the world and Chelsea are believed to be interested in taking him to England to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.



The Blues have been linked with a move to replace the Spaniard, but it has been claimed Oblak is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.





And according to Madrid-based daily Marca, the Spanish giants are not worried about seeing their goalkeeper leave the club ahead of the new season.







Oblak signed a new contract with the club last summer that took his release clause value to €120m.



Atletico Madrid do not believe that any club would fork out that sum for a goalkeeper in the current market where transfer fees are expected to fall.





The Slovenia international is also happy, feels settled at Atletico Madrid and has not been pushing for a move away.

