24/07/2020 - 15:46 BST

24/07/2020 - 15:46 BST

Coming From Top Club – Brentford B Boss Delighted To Capture Starlet From Manchester United

 




Brentford B team coach Neil MacFarlane believes that his side are signing someone from a great club in the shape of Manchester United, after they landed Ben Hockenhull.

The Bees have announced that they have signed Manchester United academy product Hockenhull on a two-year deal with an option for a one-year extension.  


 



The 18-year-old centre-back, was at the Red Devils from the age of six, rose through the youth sides at Old Trafford and was part of the English giants’ Under-18s set-up.

MacFarlane, who coaches the B team at Griffin Park, expects the defender to fit in to his possession-based system effortlessly and believes the footballing pedigree that Hockenhull has had from a very young age will shine through on the pitch.
 


The 42-year old admits that his team’s newest addition has a lot of room to grow and he aims to work with Hockenhull to improve all facets of his game.



“First and foremost, Ben is coming from a top football club. He’s somebody that has fantastic presence on the pitch”, MacFarlane told Brentford’s official site.

“As a centre-back size is important in English football, but he’s got much more to his game than that.
 


“He’s fantastic on the ball and in possession, and with us being a possession-based team, that will stand him in good stead.

“We think there is lots more development in Ben and he will be a great addition to the squad.”

Hockenhull featured 22 times for Manchester United Under-18s over the last two seasons, including in the FA Youth Cup.
 