David Moyes Knows What He Wants From Players – West Ham Star

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen believes that David Moyes knows exactly what kind of players he wants at the club and has stressed the Hammers will be ready for next term.



The Hammers held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the Red Devils' best efforts to clinch the three points.













Moyes’ side have secured their place in the Premier League next season after the draw, while also making life more difficult for Manchester United, who are chasing a Champions League spot.



Bowen revealed he feels Hammers boss Moyes knows the quality of players they are looking for and he believes the Scotsman wants hard-working, energetic players to add to their squad of players.





He insists he and his team-mates are looking to start next season strongly and is sure the squad will work together as a unit to better their record next season.







“The gaffer knows what he wants, what kind of quality he wants and the hard-working, energetic players”, Bowen told West Ham’s official site.



“He brought me and Tomas [Soucek] in and we’ve tried to make an impact as much as we can.





“If the manager chooses to bring more players, we’ll try to work as a team again, start the season strongly and hopefully have a better year next year.”



West Ham next face Aston Villa on Sunday and Moyes will be looking to see his side sign off on the season on a positive note.

