Frank Lampard Needs To Learn This – Jurgen Klopp Responds To Chelsea Manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he did not like that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard carried his anger beyond the final whistle at Anfield on Wednesday night.



The Reds smashed Chelsea 5-3 ahead of lifting the Premier League title at Anfield but there were ugly scenes on the sidelines during the game.













Lampard was spotted launching into an angry tirade at Klopp and the Liverpool bench on the sidelines over a perceived injustice and it led to some ugly scenes with the Chelsea manager visibly upset.



But things did not cool down even after the final whistle and the Chelsea boss continued his tirade and warned Liverpool that they should not become too arrogant after winning the title.





Klopp has no problem with Lampard’s show of anger on the sidelines and believes it is part and parcel of the game.







However, the Liverpool boss was not a fan of his opposite number carrying on with his anger even after the game was over.



Klopp said in a press conference: "We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite.





“Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that a lot.



“For me after the game it's over. What Frank has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle, he didn't do that.



“I don't like that."



Chelsea are 33 points behind champions Liverpool going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

