I Always Believed – Tottenham Star On Helping Loan Club Survive

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has insisted he always believed that Luton Town could pull off the great escape in the Championship.



When the Championship restarted, the Hatters were deep in trouble in the drop zone and many were backing them to be playing League One football next term.













However, after the resumption in mid-June, Nathan Jones' side showed great resilience and were finally able to save themselves.



22-year-old Carter-Vickers, who arrived at Kenilworth Road in January following his spell at Stoke City, insists that he always believed that his team could do it and the positive start they got following the break stood them in good stead for the remaining matches.





“To be honest, when I went there, I thought it was possible", Carter-Vickers told Tottenham's official site.







"Obviously we knew we had to do well but I’d probably say after the first three games after lockdown where we played Preston at home, Swansea away and Leeds away and picked up five points, that put us in good stead for the rest of the season.



“It wasn’t always easy.



"Obviously we got there in the end but it was difficult – we had to keep chipping away, keep trying to pick up points, whether it was a draw or a win, which is not always easy to do."





The Tottenham defender insists he enjoyed the experience, both on and off the pitch.



"It’s definitely been a good experience for me.



"I’ve played a lot of games which has helped me personally, but it was also good to be out there helping the team.



"It’s a great group of boys there and I feel like they deserve to be in the Championship next season – to be able to go there and help them do that was great.”



Luton finished 19th in the Championship table, three points above the drop zone, and ended the season with a 3-2 win at home over Blackburn Rovers.

