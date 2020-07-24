I Know What We Can And Can’t Do – Jose Mourinho On Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is very clear about what Tottenham Hotspur can and cannot do in the transfer window this summer.



Tottenham are set to feature in Europe next season, but only in the Europa League, and that is likely to have an impact on their transfer kitty.













Spurs are also reeling with the unprecedented nature of the season and their transfer funds are likely to be smaller than in a normal year, with the club tipped to look for cost-effective options.



However, Mourinho stressed that he is calm about what he will be allowed to do to strengthen his squad this summer.





The Tottenham boss insisted that he is aware of what the club will be and will not be able to do when the transfer window opens.







He is certain that gradually he will have a better squad to work with going forward.



The Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “We're going in the right direction. Very calm, organised, measured, thinking of everything.





“We know what we can do, which directions we can go in, which directions we cannot.



"We are very balanced, we're together. No doubts about what we need, what it is possible for us to get.



“Step by step we'll end with a better, more balanced squad, keeping the great players we have is a very important thing."



Mourinho is expected to be allowed to use any proceeds from the sale of any Tottenham players this summer.

