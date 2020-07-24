I Want To Make History With Everton – Toffees Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton forward Richarlison has admitted that he wants to make history with the Toffees under manager Carlo Ancelotti.



Richarlison has spearheaded Everton’s attack this season and has 15 goals and four assists for the Toffees in all competitions.













The forward was the difference for his side again on Monday in the Premier League as it was his second-half header that secured a 1-0 win for Everton away at Sheffield United.



Ancelotti is focused on building a young core for the Toffees and the Brazilian, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate have all played crucial roles under the Italian.





Richarlison insisted that Ancelotti’s appointment at Goodison Park underlined Everton’s intentions to grow going forward.







The 23-year-old is hoping to make history at Everton, with the forward aiming to reach European competition with the Merseyside outfit and believes he can help his side become a force to be reckoned with in the league.



“When a club bets on a coach like him, it thinks about reaching a prominent position”, Richarlison told Everton’s official programme.





“The players need to think like that too. Anything is possible.



“A club that thinks big, as is the case with Everton, which has so many fans around the world and such a beautiful history in football, can reach higher positions.



“We can grow quickly, aim to reach European competitions and, in some time, fight for the top.



“I want to make history with Everton's shirt.



"It is a source of great pride and honour to be able to wear this shirt.



“I want to be important here, score goals, cheer the fans and show that our team can reach even higher.”



Everton will play their final game of the season against relegation threatened Bournemouth on Sunday, as Ancelotti looks for his men to end on a high.

