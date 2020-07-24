If I Do This It’s No Problem – Leeds United Star Confident Age Won’t Count Against Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United starlet Illan Meslier does not feel his age will count against him if he produces performances of the required level at Elland Road.



Meslier has just spent the season on loan at Leeds, and the Whites have gone on to secure a permanent move for the player, signing him from French outfit Lorient on a three-year deal.













Though the youngster mostly played as second fiddle to Kiko Casilla in the recently concluded season, he was called in as a replacement for the former Real Madrid man towards the end of the campaign.



Meslier will hope to play regularly for Leeds in the Premier League, but some may believe he is too young for the task – it is not a view the goalkeeper agrees with, as he feels it is all about reaching the required level.





“For a goalkeeper I am young", the 20-year-old told Leeds' official site.







"But it is not a problem if you are at the required level, so it is okay.



“I hope to play a lot next season too, I always train at 100 per cent, I want to start next season and I hope we can play lots of big games here at Elland Road.”

