24/07/2020 - 20:39 BST

Leeds United Establish In-depth Contact To Sign Target

 




Leeds United are stepping up their pursuit of highly rated River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta. 

The Whites are looking to bolster their defensive options over the course of the summer and are losing Ben White, who is set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion following his loan.

 



Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa has turned his sights to his native country and is keen on 24-year-old centre-back Quarta.

Leeds are now working on the deal and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, have established in-depth contact with River Plate.
 


The Argentine giants are claimed to value Quarta at between €12m to €15m.



Leeds are not alone in their admiration of Quarta, with the defender also firmly on the radar of Italian giants Inter.

Quarta came through the youth ranks at River Plate and has made 96 appearances for the club's first team.
 


He has also broken through into the Argentina team, winning two caps so far.

River Plate finished second in the Argentine top flight this season, behind fierce rivals Boca Juniors.
 