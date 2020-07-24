Leon Balogun Signing Will Help Young Defenders – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes that Leon Balogun's experience in the Premier League, combined with his pedigree at international level, will not only strengthen the squad, but will also help in the development of young defenders.



The Gers have completed the signing of the 32-year-old after his contract at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion expired.













Balogun boasts of having an illustrious resume, having played in the Premier League with Brighton, and for Mainz, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hannover in the Bundesliga.



He has also represented his country Nigeria at international level.





Reflecting on the veteran defender's career so far, Gerrard feels that Balogun will not only strengthen his team for the next season, but will also be an influential figure for young defenders.







"I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon", Gerrard told his club's official site.



"He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad.





"His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders."



Gerrard is also hopeful of seeing the former Brighton man hit the ground running because he has just finished the season off, on loan at Wigan Athletic.



“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running.



"He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group”



Balogun is the second defensive signing for Gerrard this summer after the arrival of Calvin Bassey from Leicester City.

