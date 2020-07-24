Liverpool Continue To Hold Talks Over New Contract With Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are still in talks with the representatives of Georginio Wijnaldum over a new contract for the Dutch midfielder, it has been claimed.



The midfielder has won the Premier League and the Champions League at Liverpool but only has a year left on his contract with the club.













Liverpool are ready to see him extend his stay and they are keen to avoid letting him walk away on a free transfer at the end of next season.



It has been speculated that Liverpool could sell the Dutchman this summer if there is no agreement, but the Reds are looking to keep him.





And according to Sky Italia, the Reds continue to be in talks with his agents and are looking to find an agreement.







No deal is in place but the player and Liverpool are intending to agree on fresh terms to continue their association.



Wijnaldum has been a massive part of Liverpool’s success and Jurgen Klopp wants him to stay at the club.





But Liverpool are close to selling defender Dejan Lovren this summer with the player expected to join Zenit Saint Petersburg for a deal worth €12M.

