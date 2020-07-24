Loan Spell Gave Me Experience – West Ham United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Nathan Holland is sure that his loan stint in League One at Oxford United has helped him as a player.



After impressing for the Under-23s during the first half of the campaign, the youngster was sent out on loan to Oxford United in order to gather more first-team experience.













However, the youngster did not get much time to impress for the U's, in spite of enjoying a bright start, and had to return to his parent club following a season-ending injury.



Holland though feels that the spell was still beneficial and helped him to develop; he admits though he would have liked to have played for the U's in the playoffs.





"I gained a lot of experience at Oxford and it was a good time for the club", Holland told West Ham's official site.







"It was a shame I couldn't help them towards the League One playoff final in the end.



"But I definitely learned a lot there and am looking to take that experience forward with me."





The youngster managed to find the back of the net 12 times in 13 league appearances for Dmitri Halajko's West Ham Under-23 side during the first half of the campaign and has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

