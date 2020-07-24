Nathan Jones Reunion Helped Me – Tottenham Hotspur Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has admitted that Nathan Jones' appointment as Luton Town boss was beneficial for him.



The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season away from his parent club Tottenham at Stoke City, where Jones was his manager.













Under the 47-year-old, Carter-Vickers got chances on a regular basis, but the departure of the manager in early November restricted his playing time opportunities with the Potters.



Tottenham then recalled the player in January, only to loan him back to Luton, where Jones then took over, and the two worked together to keep the Hatters in the Championship.





Carter-Vickers believes that the demands Jones placed on him at Stoke, playing him from game to game, have helped him, not just as a player, but also by growing the mental side of his game.







He told Tottenham's official site: “I got on with him [Jones] quite well at Stoke so it wasn’t a bad thing for me personally [the move to Luton].



“It was good in a way, because I didn’t have to get to know a new manager, I knew how Nathan wanted to play and that helped me.





"I played more or less every game under him at Stoke.



"And playing in that league in the last three years has helped me to develop as a player, not only football-wise but also mentally because it’s tough – you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday a lot of the time – so as well as on the pitch, mentally I feel like it’s helped me to develop a lot.



"I’m thankful to Luton for the opportunity to play for them and hopefully I’ve played a part in them staying up.”



Carter-Vickers has made just four senior team appearances for Tottenham during his time on the books in north London; he has won eight caps for the United States.

