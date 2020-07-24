Newcastle United To Beat Sunderland To Highly-Rated 19-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have beaten Sunderland to the signature of highly-rated Liverpool youngster Niall Brookwell this summer, according to the Sunderland Echo.



Brookwell was being extensively tracked by Sunderland, who were considering strengthening their second string with talented youngsters after a poor season.













Sunderland had made him one of their top targets for the summer as part of their plans to rebuild their Under-23 set-up, but the uncertainty at the Stadium of Light means they have been pipped by their rivals.



It is claimed that it will be Newcastle who will win the race for the Liverpool youngster.





The 19-year-old midfielder has opted to join the Magpies and has signed a two-year contract with the club.







He will initially link up with Newcastle Under-23s before trying to stake a claim in the first team.



Brookwell has been at Liverpool since the age of nine and made his Under-18 debut under Steven Gerrard when he was only 15.





He is a box to box midfielder and will be looking to kick on with his development at St James' Park.



Sunderland believed that they had the edge in the race, but with former academy chief Paul Reid and Richard Hill, the head of football operations, leaving the club over the last two weeks, any incomings for the Under-23 set-up have been put on hold.

