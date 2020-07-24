One Or Two Things In The Fire – Steve Bruce Provides Transfer Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the club have lined up signings already ahead of the transfer window opening next week.



The St James' Park club have managed to stay away from the relegation zone with a few important wins at the beginning of the restart and Bruce is now looking forward to the summer.













With the takeover still to be completed, there are doubts whether Newcastle will be able to move early for players in the transfer window when it opens on Monday.



But Bruce delivered some positive news on that front and revealed that the club have bene quietly working on deals and they are prepared to press the button on them as soon as the window opens.





The Newcastle manager said in a press conference: “We’ve got one or two things in the fire right now. Let’s hope we can pull them off, but we have competition.







“As soon as it opens, we’ll go to work.”



The Magpies boss stressed that he will continue to push the club for more quality signings this summer as he wants to improve his squad and take the team forward next season.





“My job is to keep knocking on the door and asking the question. I really want us to improve and get better.



“We need to improve the squad but also ensure we get value for money.”



It is unclear when Newcastle's prospective takeover will be given the green light, with the Premier League yet to grant approval.





