Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Explains Loan Club Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has expressed his delight in moving to Belgian side Zulte Waregem with the defender stressing he wanted to go to a welcoming family club.



The 27-year old defender struggled to make an impact at Leeds and will be hoping to find his best form at Zulte Waregem.













De Bock spent the previous season on loan at League One side Sunderland and also at Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag, with the Zulte Waregem move representing another loan stint.



The Leeds contracted defender insists that when he was given the chance to sign for the club nicknamed Essevee, he had to take it.





De Bock admits the feeling the club gave him was key and he also believes Zulte Waregem are an ambitious side.







“I wanted to return to Belgium and when Essevee knocked on the door, I didn't hesitate for a moment”, De Bock told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“Essevee always gave me the impression of being a very warm and family club, which also radiates ambition.





“That was very important to me: I wanted to go to a team where I immediately had a good feeling.”



Zulte Waregem finished in ninth place in the Belgian top flight last season, after it was brought to an early close.

