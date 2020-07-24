Rangers Poised To Land Free Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have reached an agreement with Nigeria defender Leon Balogun, who will sign a two-year contract, according to the Scottish Sun.



Steven Gerrard has been in the market for a centre-back with Nikola Katic out for an extended period due to a serious injury.













Balogun has been a free agent since his contract expired at the Brighton at the end of the June and he spent the previous six months on loan at Wigan.



Gerrard held talks with the defender and has managed to convince him to move to Scotland this summer.





The centre-back will sign a two-year deal with Rangers and an announcement is expected to be made later in the day.







German-born Balogun is vastly experienced and played for Mainz before moving to Brighton in the summer of 2018.



The defender is also a full Nigeria international and has been capped 32 times by his country.





Gerrard will be looking for him to put pressure on Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and George Edmundson for a starting spot at Ibrox.

