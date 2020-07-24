Wasn’t Thinking About Premier League When I Joined Leeds United – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has conceded that winning promotion to the Premier League or playing during the defining stage of the season was not part of his plans when he joined the club last summer.



Meslier signed for Leeds on loan from Lorient last summer and was widely expected to sit on the bench for most of the campaign as Kiko Casilla’s understudy as he continued to learn behind the scenes.













But Casilla’s eight-game suspension put the spotlight on the 20-year-old goalkeeper and he conceded just four goals and kept seven clean sheets in the ten of the last eleven league games he played in.



Leeds have wrapped up the deal to sign him permanently, but Meslier admits that promotion and playing ten league games was not on his mind when he landed at Elland Road last year.





He insisted that his plan was to continue to work hard in training and be ready to take up the opportunity whenever it knocked on his door.







Meslier told French sports daily L’Equipe: “A year ago, I never imagined getting into the Premier League nor did I imagine myself playing in ten league games.



“I wasn’t expecting to play but with the suspension of Kiko, I had my chance and kept my place even after he returned.





“In training, you have to work hard, not calculate, to be present in any case and my turn came.”



With Casilla’s future at Leeds under the scanner, there is a real chance Meslier could be the first choice when Leeds take the pitch for their first game back in the Premier League next season.

