We Look Big Threat – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Transition

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels his side look like a big threat in transition, after he saw the Gers beat Motherwell 4-0 in a friendly to continue their build-up to the new campaign.



The Gers recently came back from their pre-season trip to France where they competed in a friendly tournament, taking on Ligue 1 outfits Nice and Lyon.













Gerrard’s side managed to get the better of both teams, beating them 2-0 before coming back to Scotland to dispatch Motherwell 4-0 in a friendly match.



The ex-Liverpool captain lauded his players after the win at Ibrox, but stressed there is still work to be done on certain parts of the pitch if they want to get better in each department before the start of the season.





The Gers boss highlighted his team’s strong play in transitiion and stressed they look like a side who can pose a big threat in the passage of play.







“All the players are aware individually they need to contribute in the final third. I still think that we can get better in that area”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“We got into some really good areas around the box and we just need to be a little bit more patient and show that little bit more quality. I think we can create even more.





“We certainly look a real big threat on the transition.



"As soon as Motherwell made a mistake we pounced on it and opened them up really nice and scored some really strong goals.



“The subs came on and tried to keep that level.



"I thought we lost our shape a little bit in the second-half.”



Rangers open their Scottish Premiership season with an away trip to Pittodrie, where they will take on Aberdeen on 1st August.

