West Ham Step Up Interest In Championship Winger

West Ham United are set to step up on their interest in signing Brentford winger Said Benrahma during the summer transfer window, according to The Times.



With their Premier League status secure, David Moyes is now working towards strengthening his West Ham squad for next season.













Jarrod Bowen has made an impact since joining West Ham in January and Moyes is looking at the Championship to add further impetus to his side’s attack this summer.



And it has been claimed that the club are seriously weighing up a potential move for Brentford’s 24-year-old winger Benrahma.





The attacker has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, scoring 17 times and registering nine assists.







Brentford came within two points of automatic promotion and could still play in the Premier League next season if they win the promotion playoffs.



West Ham are considering taking the Algerian to the London Stadium in summer and believe he has the ability to make the impact Dimitri Payet had at the club.





Their chances of landing the player are likely to be greater if Brentford fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

