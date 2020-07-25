XRegister
25/07/2020 - 09:41 BST

Anderlecht Have Percy Tau Competition, Club Have Not Given Up Hope

 




Royal Antwerp have not given up hope of beating Anderlecht to the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau. 

The South Africa international spent last season on loan at Club Brugge in Belgium, but work permit issues look set to see him leave Brighton again this summer.

 



Anderlecht are looking to sign the 26-year-old, but they have not yet managed to thrash out an agreement with Brighton.

And they face competition for Tau as, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, Antwerp have not given up on winning the race.
 


Antwerp finished fourth in the Belgian top flight last season, booking Europa League football for the 2020/21 campaign, while Anderlecht could only manage a lowly eighth place finish.



Tau clocked a total of 30 appearances for Club Brugge last term, scoring four times and providing eight assists for his team-mates.

He is under contract at Brighton for a further two years, but has not made a single appearance for the Seagulls.
 


Tau played in both legs of Club Brugge's Europa League last 32 tie against Manchester United earlier this year.
 