Bayern Munich and Liverpool Far Apart In Thiago Alcantara Valuations

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich and Liverpool are around €15m apart in their respective valuations of Thiago Alcantara.



Jurgen Klopp wants to take Thiago to Anfield this summer, as he looks to strengthen his squad after missing out on Timo Werner.











Bayern Munich will sell Thiago for the right price, with the midfielder having just a year left on his contract and resisting penning an extension.



Thiago and Liverpool have already reached an agreement, according to German daily Bild, but the two clubs remain far apart.





Bayern Munich want around €40m to let Thiago leave, but Liverpool are looking to do a deal at around the €25m mark.







The German giants have not yet received an official offer from Liverpool for Thiago.



Thiago made a total of 36 appearances over the course of the season for Bayern Munich, picking up ten yellow cards in the process.





He has also attracted interest from Liverpool's rivals Manchester United this summer.

