Brighton Offer Of Coaching Path Key To Adam Lallana Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Lallana has been tempted to Brighton & Hove Albion by the prospect of a move into coaching at the club when he hangs up his boots, according to The Athletic.



Lallana is leaving Liverpool this summer and a number of clubs have been linked with a move to snap him up.











Burnley, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur were all mooted as possible destinations for Lallana.



However, Brighton have won the race and the midfielder will put pen to paper to a three-year contract, also accepting a pay cut on the £100,000 a week he is earning at Anfield.





Key for Lallana is the potential for him to slot into Brighton's coaching ranks when he retires from playing.







Brighton are hoping that the 32-year-old can help with their aim of becoming a top-ten Premier League club.



Lallana, who joined Liverpool from Southampton after the 2014 World Cup, departs Anfield having won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.





He has made 15 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season and 178 overall at the Merseyside giants.

